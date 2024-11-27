The Living Desert bids a sad farewell to Amur leopard Zoya

The Living Desert is mourning the loss of Zoya, the much-loved Amur leopard.

At the age of 21, she was among the oldest of her species in the world. She became a cherished member of the Zoo family when she was welcomed by The Living Desert in 2013. At the time of her arrival, there were only about 40 Amur leopards left in the wild and around 300 in managed zoo breeding programs.

Zoya at the Living Desert in 2013

Zoya was loved by visitors from around the world. Many guests had a tradition of seeing who could find her first, whether she was among the trees or perched upon any of the tall rocks.

The Living Desert officials state, "On this eve of Thanksgiving, we reflect on Zoya’s extraordinary legacy with profound gratitude. We know she inspired countless people to develop a passion for wildlife and conservation, brought attention to a critically endangered species, and sparked joy in everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

Officials say they are thankful for Zoya’s care team, who provided her with exceptional care, and they are grateful to the community for sharing in Zoya's journey over the last eleven years.

Zoo officials add that the community is welcome to visit Zoya's habitat, where there will be cards to sign.