Three people arrested in prostitution raids in Temecula

Three people were arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution in two separate raids in Temecula, authorities said today.

On Nov. 6, deputies conducted an investigation of a business in the 31300 block of Temecula Parkway regarding alleged acts of prostitution, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's CORE team coordinated with the Special Enforcement Team and the Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force to conduct a second search warrant on Tuesday, when they allegedly determined that acts of prostitution had occurred.

A 41-year-old Temecula man was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of soliciting. No background information on Wei was immediately available.

On Wednesday, deputies received an anonymous tip alleging acts of prostitution were occurring in a Temecula massage parlor. After a served search warrant in the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue, a 40-year-old from Monrovia and 47-year-old from San Gabriel were arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to authorities, two victims from each establishments were offered resources from a victim advocate case manager.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children claims that 1 in 6 endangered runaways are likely victims of sex trafficking, facing severe emotional and physical abuse.