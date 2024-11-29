CVAG hopes to house 65 homeless individuals by year’s end with CV Housing First initiative

It's a program that's shown results in getting roofs over the heads of 200 of the Coachella Valley's most chronically homeless individuals and families over the past four years.

The Coachella Valley Association of Government's CV Housing First program hopes to find permanent housing for 65 homeless people this year.

A new C-VAG staff report says 39 people have been placed into permanent homes already this year.

They're people like Leonard McGensey, who we've profiled on News Channel 3, and who got his own home in 2022.

59 people in the program, like McGensey, found permanent homes last year.

That report will be presented at the CVAG Executive Committee on Monday.

The Housing First goal is to get clients into temporary homes, and then into permanent housing solutions within 90 days.

During that time, the Housing First team worked with the homeless to address the barriers that prevented them from getting off the streets.

The report says CVAG is refreshing and renewing leases for its crisis stabilization housing units.

It says the program will likely cost $1.73 million this year, which is paid for by contributions from local cities, the county, and tribes.