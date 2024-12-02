More than 200 people detained in Georgia during protests over the suspension of EU talks

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — More than 220 people have been detained after four nights of protests in the Georgian capital following the government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union. Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the parliament for the fourth night on Sunday. Some protesters threw fireworks at police who responded by deploying tear gas and water cannon. So far, 113 officers needed medical treatment and three others have been hospitalized. The ruling Georgian Dream party’s disputed victory in the country’s Oct. 26 parliamentary election, widely seen as a referendum on Georgia’s aspirations to join the EU, has sparked mass demonstrations, with the opposition boycotting the parliament.

