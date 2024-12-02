One person displaced, dog rescued after garage fire at Desert Hot Springs home

A person was displaced after a fire burned a vehicle inside a garage at a Desert Hot Springs home Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 12:10 p.m. on the 66000 block of Cahuilla Avenue, near Mesquite Avenue.

CAL FIRE told News Channel 3 that the first arriving engine arrived and reported light smoke coming from the garage.

There were no injuries reported, however, one person was displaced, and a dog was rescued.

