One person displaced, dog rescued after garage fire at Desert Hot Springs home
A person was displaced after a fire burned a vehicle inside a garage at a Desert Hot Springs home Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported at around 12:10 p.m. on the 66000 block of Cahuilla Avenue, near Mesquite Avenue.
CAL FIRE told News Channel 3 that the first arriving engine arrived and reported light smoke coming from the garage.
There were no injuries reported, however, one person was displaced, and a dog was rescued.
