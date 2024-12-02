Some Democrats are frustrated over Joe Biden reversing course and pardoning his son Hunter

ATLANTA (AP) — Already reeling from their November defeat at the polls, Democrats now are grappling with President Joe Biden’s pardoning of his son for a federal felony conviction after the party spent years slamming Donald Trump as a threat to democracy who operates above the law. The president pardoned Hunter Biden Sunday evening, reversing his previous pledges not to use the powers of the office in such a way. The 82-year-old president said in a statement that his son’s prosecution on charges of tax evasion and falsifying a federal weapons purchase form were politically motivated. That explanation did not satisfy some Democrats, angry that Biden’s reversal could make it harder to take on Trump.

