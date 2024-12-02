Stars, heads of state, solemn rituals and high-security celebrations for Notre Dame’s reopening

PARIS (AP) — The reopening of Notre Dame this coming weekend will be a high-security affair, with a repeat of some of the same measures used during the Paris Olympics. After more than 5 years of reconstruction following the devastating fire in 2019, invitation-only ceremonies Saturday and Sunday will usher in Notre Dame’s rebirth. Police chief Laurent Nuñez said Monday that only people with invitations and the island’s residents will have access to the Ile de la Cité in the middle of the River Seine, which includes Notre Dame and habitually hums with tourists. He said about 50 heads of state and government are expected.

