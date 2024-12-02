Skip to Content
Two trails at Joshua Tree National Park closed until March for maintenance

The Cholla Cactus Garden and 49 Palms Oasis Trail in Joshua Tree National Park will be temporarily closed until March 2025 for maintenance.

Officials said the Cholla Cactus Garden parking area will undergo improvements to "enhance trail conditions and ensure the safety of all visitors."

The 49 Palms trail will be closed Monday through Thursday to address structures that need repair.

49 Palms will be accessible on the weekends Friday through Sunday.

For more information, visit https://www.nps.gov/jotr/index.htm

