Benjamin Guitron retires after 40 years with Indio PD, begins new chapter

After 40 years of service to the Indio Police Department, Benjamin Guitron is retiring from Indio PD.

Community members, colleagues and city officials gathered Tuesday to honor Guitron’s legacy.

Although stepping away from the badge, Guitron isn’t retiring from public service.

On Wednesday, he begins a new chapter as a member of the Indio City Council.

Guitron defeated incumbent Lupe Ramos Smith in the election, winning 3,879 votes to 2,597, according to the Riverside County Registrar of Voters.

