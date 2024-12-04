80s Linger Wednesday & Through the Week, But Cooler Temps Arrive Next Week

Happy Wednesday! The Coachella Valley continues to experience well above-average temperatures due to high pressure aloft and weak offshore flow, with highs likely reaching the low 80s. This pleasant pattern will continue through the weekend, making for mild and warm conditions across the region.

We could start to see some changes by early next week, as a low-pressure system from the northwest will bring cooler temperatures and gusty winds, mainly for the mountains and deserts, starting Sunday. Santa Ana winds could develop on Monday or Tuesday, with winds potentially reaching moderate levels and gusting up to 40 MPH in some areas.

Humidity levels will be low, especially on Saturday, with values ranging from 10-15%, raising concerns for elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions.

As the low drifts eastward, temperatures will drop, but mild weather will persist through the week, with highs around 70-75°F expected by Friday.