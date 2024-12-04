Deputy charged in crash that killed a bicyclist in Palm Desert last year

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been charged for their alleged involvement in a crash that killed a bicyclist last year in Palm Desert.

Deputy Christian J. Lopez was charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter, according to the criminal complaint.

The Riverside County District Attorney's office filed charges against Lopez on September 16, a spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

Lopez was arraigned in court on Oct. 16, 2024, where he pled not guilty to the charge, court records show.

He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 10

The crash happened at around 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 10, 2023, near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Eldorado Drive, west of Cook Street.

Authorities said a deputy struck a bicyclist who died at the scene. The bicyclist was identified as Christopher Thomas, 33, of Palm Desert.

