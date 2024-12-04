Palm Springs addresses hate crime concerns at community meeting

Over 50 residents attended the city of Palm Springs community meeting that addressed concerns about potential hate crimes and inclusivity following the election.

The meeting, started at 4 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center in Oasis 3A.

City leaders, including Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills and Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein addressed measures being implemented to ensure community safety.

Chief Mills announced plans to:

Establish a technology hub linking city-wide cameras.

Monitor the dark web for potential threats.

Deploy drones to enhance public safety.

"I thought it went very well," Mills said. "I think people had some questions answered, were able to kind of get some stuff off their chests and voice their concerns. And so for us, that was what we wanted to accomplish."

Mills said it's important reiterated the importance of community involvement and encouraged residents to report any suspicious activity regarding hate crimes to intelligence@ca.gov.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from attendees.