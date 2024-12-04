Pursuit ends with suspected stolen vehicle in pond on Dillon Road

A police pursuit that started in Palm Desert Wednesday morning ended with a suspected stolen vehicle going into a pond on Dillon Road.

The incident started at around 7:15 a.m. when Riverside County Sheriff's deputies located a stolen vehicle in the area of Washington Street and Interstate 10.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop but the driver did not yield, causing a pursuit to begin.

"The pursuit terminated in the 74000 block of Dillon Road when the vehicle became disabled after entering a pond," the agency told News Channel 3.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The investigation remains ongoing.