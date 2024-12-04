Shooting in Coachella near tree lighting event

Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Coachella tonight near the area of Fifth Street and Vine Avenue.

Shots were reported just after 7:00 as the tree lighting event was wrapping up around the corner at City Hall on Sixth Street.

Gunfire could be heard in the background during an interview by Telemundo 15 reporter Maria Garcia at the tree lighting event.

Deputies report they located evidence of the shooting, but no victims have been located at this time and the investigation is ongoing.