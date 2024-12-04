Skip to Content
News

Shooting in Coachella near tree lighting event

KESQ
By
Published 8:14 PM

Riverside County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Coachella tonight near the area of Fifth Street and Vine Avenue.

Shots were reported just after 7:00 as the tree lighting event was wrapping up around the corner at City Hall on Sixth Street.

Gunfire could be heard in the background during an interview by Telemundo 15 reporter Maria Garcia at the tree lighting event.

Deputies report they located evidence of the shooting, but no victims have been located at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content