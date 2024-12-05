Morongo Casino Resort & Spa 20th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Fireworks will light up the desert sky above the 27-story Morongo Tower on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.

The Tribe announces that the pyrotechnics are just one part of the 20th birthday bash. A red carpet will welcome guests inside to enjoy special performances, entertainment, and fun surprises - music, giveaways, dining specials, souvenirs, and more.

Morongo Tribal Chairman Charles Martin says that they're pulling out all the stops for their guests to enjoy the celebration. Martin adds, “Over the past two decades, the Morongo casino has ignited an economic renaissance for our tribe and the surrounding community as we created thousands of local jobs, and billions of dollars in economic activity for the region. Our success is rooted in our core commitment to consistently exceeding the expectations of our guests, and we are profoundly grateful for their continued support.”

As part of the celebration, Morongo is offering commemorative chips recognizing the casino’s 20th anniversary milestone. The image of the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa rising in the night sky against colorful fireworks is depicted on the chips.

“Our special collector chips are absolutely gorgeous and are just one more example of how we’re commemorating twenty years of providing our guests with unforgettable moments,” Morongo Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean said.

Musical entertainment for the Tuesday, December 10 festivities begins at 6:00 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://morongocasinoresort.com.