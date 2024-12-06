CHP Officer assaulted while assisting driver in Imperial County

A CHP Officer is recovering tonight after being assaulted by the driver of a disabled car on Interstate 8 just west of Imperial Highway in Imperial County on Thursday.

CHP reports that the Officer stopped to help the suspect, a 43-year-old male from Phoenix, Arizona. The suspect "displayed altering mood swings" and attacked the Officer in the face with a screwdriver as they were speaking through the open car window.

Backup Officers arrived and the suspect began moving suspiciously while refusing to get out of his car, causing Officers to deploy beanbags. The suspect lit the inside of his car on fire, left the car, and began walking away.

A K9 dog was sent to stop the suspect, who then attacked the K9 with a screwdriver. Officers responded by tasing the suspect and striking him with beanbags. He surrendered voluntarily after being surrounded by Officers, and was arrested and taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center for treatment.