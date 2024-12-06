Communications failure disrupts rail travel across Britain

LONDON (AP) — Rail travelers across Britain are facing disruption after a fault in a radio system used by drivers and signalers nationwide prompted cancellations across the network. National Rail, which represents train operating companies, says the issue has led to “short-notice” delays and cancellations throughout the U.K. during the Friday commute. Lines affected include the Elizabeth Line serving London’s Heathrow Airport and the Gatwick Express to the capital’s second-biggest airport.

