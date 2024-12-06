Palm Springs International Airport Hosts Master Plan Presentation

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – UPDATE: Palm Springs International Airport held a Master Plan presentation and Q&A event Thursday night, offering the public an opportunity to provide valuable input.

Key topics discussed included increasing baggage claim capacity, creating a Customs and Border Patrol facility for international flights, and expanding terminal space. The terminal is currently in the developmental stage, with construction not expected to begin until 2027 or 2028.

The community expressed enthusiasm about participating in the planning process. "We're very encouraged to see that the community input has been, I think, very seriously considered. And I like the new hybrid model the best of what I've seen. But as we know, this is a massive study and we're not at the design phase yet. So we will be watching and participating," one attendee commented.

The Master Plan is expected to be presented to the City Council early next year.