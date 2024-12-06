Skip to Content
PS Police Association dedicates annual golf tournament to fallen officer

The 25th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament is underway at the Indian Canyons Golf Resort.

This year, the golf tournament is honoring Community Service Officer Nick Griego, who was killed in a motorcycle crash Thanksgiving Day.

All proceeds from the event will be dedicated to supporting the Griego family.

The Palm Springs Police Officer's Association hosts the event. Proceeds typically benefit:

  • Assistance to families of slain and/or injured Officers both locally and statewide
  • Scholarships to High School students interested in careers in Law Enforcement
  • Maintenance for the Police Officers Memorial located in front of the Palm Springs Police Department

The Griego family has also set up a GoFundMe. To support, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-tess-and-the-girls-after-nicholass-passing.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

