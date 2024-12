SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president said he’s “very sorry” for causing public anxiety and inconvenience with his declaration of martial law earlier this week. President Yoon Suk Yeol made a public apology on Saturday, hours ahead of a parliamentary vote on a motion to impeach him. Yoon said he won’t shirk legal or political responsibility for the declaration.

