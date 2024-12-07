Hundreds of thousands in Ireland and UK left without power as Storm Darragh batters the region

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Britain and Ireland have been left without power and millions were warned to stay indoors as high winds and heavy rain battered the region. Gusts of up to 93 miles per hour were recorded as officials sent a rare emergency alert by phone to about 3 million households in Wales and southwest England early Saturday. On Friday the U.K.’s weather forecasters, the Met Office, issued a red weather warning — the most serious type. Major highways and bridges were closed and train services were suspended. In Ireland, almost 400,000 homes, farms or businesses were without power, and some flights at Dublin Airport were cancelled.

