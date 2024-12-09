Skip to Content
Fostering service for pet owners who enter treatment rebooting

Published 10:09 AM

Pets in Recovery is a local free fostering service for pet owners who enter treatment centers.

Created by Ken Moses, the idea came to him after losing a friend to an overdose; Moses was in a desperate search to find temporary foster care for his friend's dogs who had entered detox and treatment.

He ended the service last month because of a shortage of fosters. Moses says he gets 2-10 calls per week from addiction councilors, treatment centers, judges/court clerks, and people who just want to get clean and have to turn them away.

Inspired by a similar story in Texas, he is now rebooting his cause and asking for support.

To foster or make a donation, contact Ken Moses at 760-992-4413.

