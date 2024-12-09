Oveturned big rig temporarly causes closure on State Route 62 near Indian Canyon
An overturned big rig led to the temporary closure of both sides of State Route 62, north of Indian Canyon, Monday morning.
The crash was reported at around 9:48 a.m. No injuries were reported in the crash, CAL FIRE confirmed, however, the big rig blocked southbound lanes.
The eastbound lanes were fully reopened by 12:10 p.m. One lane on the westbound side was reopened at around the same time, according to California Highway Patrol.
News Channel 3 crew at the scene captured crews and community members cleaning up produce that was spilled on the highway following the crash.
