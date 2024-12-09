Palm Springs police chief grounds motorcycle fleet after crash at Festival of Lights Parade, three remain hospitalized

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills shared the latest on the devastating officer-involved motorcycle crash at the Festival of Lights Parade that left 12 people injured.

Mills told News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle on Monday that three people remain hospitalized, including the officer involved.

The officer, Kenney Merenda, did not lose a hand as other agencies reported, but Mills said he will need future surgeries.

Another major change in the aftermath of the crash, Mills said the police motorcycle fleet is currently grounded.

Mills also said that wheelies or clutch pops will never be allowed at future demonstrations again.

The crash happened when Merenda lost control of his police motorcycle, causing the vehicle to go into the crowd at the annual Festival of Lights in downtown Palm Springs on Saturday evening.

"An officer was on his motorcycle and doing crowd control as well as some demonstrations," Mills said Sunday. "When he turned around the back side of a car, he lost his balance on the bike. His foot slipped off the peg and it caused him to have to grip the handlebars, which caused the bike to accelerate at a rapid speed."

There were no fatalities.

