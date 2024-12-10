2 bodies recovered amid debris from a fishing boat that reportedly capsized in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two bodies have been recovered amid debris from a fishing boat that reportedly capsized with five people aboard in rough seas in waters off southeast Alaska earlier this month. The Alaska Department of Public Safety says authorities on Monday traveled to a bay near the community of Hoonah after remains were found on the beach there. The bodies were being taken to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsies and positive identification. Crews searched about 5 miles of shoreline but no other human remains were found.

