Morongo Casino Resort & Spa celebrates its 20th anniversary today

Fireworks lit up the sky above the 27-story Morongo tower tonight. A red carpet welcomed guests inside to enjoy special performances, entertainment, and fun surprises.

As part of the celebration, Morongo has commissioned three beautiful commemorative chips recognizing the casino’s 20th anniversary milestone. Set in denominations of $5, $25, and $100, the collector chips are emblazoned with an image of the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa rising in the night sky against a flourish of colorful fireworks.

Beyond the celebration is an economic growth for the tribe and its surrounding community."It's really about a celebration of bringing great guest experiences to the Inland Empire and everything that has represented for our team members and the tribe over the last 20 years," said Craig Pleva, assistant general manager.

The celebration will continue until the end of this year, including drinks and food specials, for more information visit: www.morongocasinoresort.com/20th-year-anniversary.