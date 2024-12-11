Groundbreaking Thursday for educational conference center in Coachella Valley

Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE) will break ground at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 12 for the Coachella Valley's new educational conference center, located at the corner of Dr. Carreon Blvd. and Calhoun St. in Indio.

The 33,000 square foot facility will host trainings, conferences, and competitions, along with educational and community events.

RCOE's Indio Conference Center project was prompted by the popularity of the RCOE downtown Riverside Conference Center, which has hosted nearly 2,500 events with attendance of more than 92,100 people since opening its doors in the summer of 2022.

The addition of the new center will better accommodate the students, teachers and educators in the Coachella Valley, who will now be able to attend events without having to travel outside the desert area.

No date has been announced for the opening of the center.