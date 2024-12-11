Indio man killed in officer-involved shooting at Las Vegas casino

A 26-year-old Indio man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend, authorities confirmed.

Cesar Reyes II was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office on Monday, according to KSNV.

The shooting happened Sunday at around 5:05 p.m. at the South Point Hotel and Casino.

Police said the incident began as a report of a suicidal person. Hotel security attempted to conduct a welfare check. They attempted to enter the room but heard what was believed to be the racking of a firearm.

Police arrived and attempted to make contact but got no answer. The situation was deemed a barricade.

Several hours later, police said Reyes exited the room armed with a long gun. Officers told him to drop the gun. He then charged toward officers, causing an officer to discharge his weapon and injuring Reyes.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the DA's office, an individual with the same name, Cesar Reyes II, 26, was arrested by the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team on Friday on Oasis Street in Indio. A case was not filed.

Jail records show that a Cesar Reyes II was released on $30,000 on Saturday. He faces two charges of obscene matter.

News Channel 3 also confirmed Cesar Reyes II worked as a Probation Corrections Officer with the Riverside County Probation Department. He was hired on Nov. 2021.

The officer involved in the shooting was identified as a 45-year-old who has been with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department since 2006. The officer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which is routine for the department after officer-involved shootings.

Sunday's shooting marks the 16th officer-involved shooting for LVMPD in 2024 and the fourth in less than a month.

