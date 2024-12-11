Luxury real estate brokers charged in federal indictment with sex trafficking in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Two luxury real estate brokers and their brother have been charged in a federal indictment with sex trafficking. The indictment unsealed Wednesday in Manhattan alleges that brokers Oren and Tal Alexander and their brother Alon Alexander worked together to lure, drug and rape dozens of women over more than a decade. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, said the brothers used their wealth and influence to take advantage of their victims going back to 2010. Lawyers for the brothers denied the charges, which include one count of engaging in a sex trafficking conspiracy for each sibling.

