Skip to Content
News

USPS shipping deadlines for the holiday season

By
Published 6:22 AM

The holidays are the busiest season of the year for the United States Postal Office. Since Thanksgiving, they've shipped out 5.5 billion letters and packages.

To prepare for this time, they've hired 7,500 seasonal workers, and they've revamped the postal delivery and processing network. Plus, they've added new smart lockers to some of the post offices. You have the option to hold mail in those smart lockers if you are traveling or unable to get a package at your door.

USPS has been working to improve their services, but they need customers to know important shipping deadlines.

USPS Ground Advantage® ServiceDec. 18
First-Class Mail® ServiceDec. 18
Priority Mail® ServiceDec. 19
Priority Mail Express® Service2Dec. 21

They say the earlier you can ship during this holiday season, the better.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information about USPS shipping this holiday season.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content