USPS shipping deadlines for the holiday season

The holidays are the busiest season of the year for the United States Postal Office. Since Thanksgiving, they've shipped out 5.5 billion letters and packages.

To prepare for this time, they've hired 7,500 seasonal workers, and they've revamped the postal delivery and processing network. Plus, they've added new smart lockers to some of the post offices. You have the option to hold mail in those smart lockers if you are traveling or unable to get a package at your door.

USPS has been working to improve their services, but they need customers to know important shipping deadlines.

They say the earlier you can ship during this holiday season, the better.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information about USPS shipping this holiday season.