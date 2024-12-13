Skip to Content
Multiple arrests made in parole and probation check in the San Gorgonio Pass area

Published 10:47 PM

More than a dozen arrests were made from Cabazon to Calimesa on Thursday by the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force.

In total, thirteen arrests were made during a parole and probation check operation:

  • 30 year old male from Banning, for drug paraphernalia, obstructing a law enforcement officer and a PRCS violation.
  • 39 year old male from Beaumont, for possession of a prohibited weapon and a parole violation.
  • 39 year old male from Cabazon, for possession of a prohibited weapon and a PRCS violation.
  • 31 year old male from Beaumont, for several outstanding warrants and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition.
  • 39 year old male from Banning, for a probation violation.
  • 36 year old female from Beaumont, for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
  • 35 year old male from Beaumont, for possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, and a probation violation.
  • 33 year old male from Yucaipa, for a PRCS violation.
  • 38 year old male from Banning, for a misdemeanor warrant for DUI.
  • 31 year old male from Banning, for a misdemeanor warrant for domestic violence.
  • 35 year old male from Banning, for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
  • 48 year old female from Banning, for a misdemeanor warrant for providing false identification to a peace officer.
  • 41 year old male from Beaumont, for 2 Misdemeanor warrants for weapon possession, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

The Riverside County Gang Task Force is a collaborative effort of several law enforcement agencies with the goal of combating criminal street gangs.

The San Gorgonio Special Operations Regional Gang Task Force is one of six teams which compose the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force, and includes members from Banning Police Department, Beaumont Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Cynthia White

