An American couple was shot to death in the western Mexico state of Michoacan
MEXICO CITY (AP) — An American couple has been shot to death while visiting the western Mexico state of Michoacan. State prosecutors said the couple died when their pickup truck was sprayed with bullets. The killings occurred earlier this week in the town Angamacutiro, Michoacan. Officials confirmed their nationalities Saturday. The town government confirmed that the victims were named Rafael Cardona and his wife Gloria Ambriz. It said Cardona was the brother-in-law of the town’s mayor. Local media reported the couple were from Sacramento, California, and were apparently visiting the town.