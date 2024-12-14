Remains of missing Illinois man discovered in pickup buried in Mississippi River

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Human remains discovered three months ago in a pickup truck in the Mississippi River have been identified as an Illinois man who was reported missing in 2019. Police in East Moline, Illinois, say they’re treating the case as a homicide. The remains were identified as Daniel Claeys. He was a local man who was in his early 30s when his family said he was missing in 2019. The pickup truck was reported stolen in 2017. The vehicle, buried in deep mud, was found in September in the Mississippi River.

