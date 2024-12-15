Driver arrested for DUI crash in Cathedral City

A man was arrested after crashing into another car in Cathedral City for driving under the influence.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, on December 14th, 2024, at about 10:38PM, the Department received multiple 911 calls, regarding a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Date Palm Drive & Buddy Rogers Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, responding officers located two vehicles with major damage. One driver was found suffering from severe injuries and was treated by Cathedral City Fire Department Paramedics. He was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver at fault, Fermin Melendez-Guerra, failed to stay on scene, call 911 or provide any medical aid to the victim. He ran away and was later located and taken into custody without incident. It appears alcohol, drugs or a combination of both are contributing factors in this collision. He was subsequently transported to the Riverside County Jail in Indio for booking.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact CCPD Traffic Investigator Alberto Felix at afelix@cathedralcity.gov or at the Cathedral City Police Department at (760) 770-0300; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov .

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com . Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.