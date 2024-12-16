Skip to Content
Drone Laws: What drone owners should know before taking flight

MGN
By
Published 10:08 AM

A number of residents are reporting that they've seen what look to be drones in different areas over the Coachella Valley.

News Channel 3 has received a number of photos and videos.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office says it is aware of the posts about the drones and is receiving calls regarding drone activity. The Sheriff's Office adds that it is working with its law enforcement partners and will investigate any criminal activity reported.

What laws should recreational drone operators be aware of?

