Former TV host Carlos Watson gets nearly 10 years in prison in case about failed startup Ozy Media

NEW YORK (AP) — Former talk show host Carlos Watson has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in the federal financial conspiracy case surrounding his once-buzzy Ozy Media. The 55-year-old Watson was sentenced Monday. The prosecution described extremes of fake-it-’til-you-make-it startup culture at the now-defunct company. Watson was convicted last summer of conspiracy and aggravated identity theft charges. He denied the allegations and has challenged his conviction. Prosecutors accused the former cable news commentator and host of playing a leading role in a scheme to deceive Ozy investors and lenders by inflating revenue numbers and flashing other false indications of Ozy’s success.

