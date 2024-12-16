George Washington Charter School asks parents to remind kids to avoid strangers

Administration at George Washington Charter School in Palm Desert is asking Riverside County Sheriff's Office to provide some extra security at the school until winter break.

According to a letter sent to parents on Monday, a woman was handing out candy to kids near the school's back gate before classes started.

The letter states that school security informed the woman she cannot distribute items to students, and she was reported to Sheriffs.

The letter continues that the school is requesting Sheriffs Deputies be at the gate where the incident happened for the remainder of the week, and they are asking parents to remind their kids to go straight to the school gates in the morning and avoid interacting with strangers.

School officials say this incident did not happen on school property, and the students were asked to turn the candy over to school administrators.