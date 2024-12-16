How old are Saturn’s rings? Study suggests they could be as old as the planet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — New research suggests that Saturn’s rings may be older than they look — possibly as old as the planet. Instead of being a youthful 400 million years old as commonly thought, the icy, shimmering rings could be 4.5 billion years old just like Saturn. A Japanese-led team reported Monday that Saturn’s rings may be pristine not because they are young but because they are dirt-resistant. Through computer modeling, the scientists show that micrometeoroids vaporize once striking the rings, creating charged particles that get sucked away from the rings, keeping them clean. Results were published in Nature Geoscience.

