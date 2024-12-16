Palm Desert city officials alert residents of road closures

Palm Desert city officials issued two traffic alerts today notifying residents of upcoming road closures.

San Pablo Avenue will be shut down for a six-hour stretch starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday between the College of the Desert roundabout and City Hall entrance to allow workers to remove a tree, according to city spokesperson Thomas Soules.

Soules also announced that, starting Wednesday, the westbound lanes of Frank Sinatra Drive between Portola Avenue and Rose Ridge Drive would be closed to traffic on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for approximately one month, with holiday exceptions. The eastbound lanes will remain unaffected.

The restriction is meant to allow the Coachella Valley Water District to install a non-potable water line along the street, according to Soules. The water line would ``extend recycled water to nearby golf courses for irrigation,'' reducing reliance on ground water.

Residents living on the north side of Frank Sinatra Drive will be granted access to construction sites to enter and exit their homes, Soules said.

Authorities asked residents to plan ahead for delays in both areas or use alternate routes, such as Country Club Drive or Gerald Ford Drive for the latter closure.