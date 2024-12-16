Shake Shack in Palm Desert set to open this week

The Coachella Valley's first Shake Shack will open this week in Palm Desert.

The grand opening is set for Friday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m. at 73-199 El Paseo within the Shops of El Paseo. Doors will officially open to the public at 10:30 a.m.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 people who enter Shake Shack will receive a custom Created Co. Cold Cup.

Additionally, officials said on opening day $1 from the sale of every burger and sandwich at the new Palm Desert location will be donated to FIND Food Bank, the regional food bank serving eastern Riverside and southern San Bernardino Counties in southern California.

The Palm Desert Shake Shack marks the 33rd to open in Southern California.

Shake Shack, a New York City-founded eatery, is famous for serving elevated versions of American classics, such as made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more.