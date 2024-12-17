Skip to Content
Six people hurt in crash on Indian Canyon near wash in Palm Springs

Six people were injured following a three-vehicle crash in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Indian Canyon near Garnet Avenue.

N Indian Canyon is closed between Sunrise Parkway and Garnet, just off the Interstate 10 exit.

Police said those hurt were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Officers are investigating what led to the crash. Crews are working on clearing the vehicles to reopen the roadway.

