13 die as an Indian navy speedboat crashes into a passenger ferry off Mumbai

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian navy speedboat has crashed into a ferry carrying over 100 people to a popular tourist destination off Mumbai, killing at least 13 people. A navy statement says 99 ferry passengers were rescued. They were on their way to Elephanta Island when the speedboat circled and collided with the ferry on Wednesday. The navy said the speedboat was undergoing engine tests and lost control. The dead included one navy personnel and two others on a navy craft.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.