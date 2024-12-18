Carlsbad man arrested on suspicion of planning a mass shooting with Wisconsin school shooter

20-year-old Alexander Paffendorf of Carlsbad was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Madison, Wisconsin school shooting.

The FBI says Paffendorf admitted to telling 15-year-old Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun, and that he would target a government building.

Rupnow shot and killed 14 year old student Rubi Patricia Vergara and 42 year old teacher Erin Michelle West on Monday at Abundant Life Christian School. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Rupnow also injured six others, whose names have not been released.

