CCHS student claims administrator was drunk on a Disneyland trip

During Tuesday's PSUSD board meeting, two Cathedral City High School students claimed an administrator was drunk and others nowhere to be found when a student suffered a medical emergency.

This all occurring on trip to Disneyland last month, November 3, for an ASB leadership conference.

The students were accompanied by their ASB Advisor, principal and a district advisor. According to the students at the meeting, it took about an hour to get a hold of the district advisor via phone, who had the student's medication. Neither the principal or ASB advisor could be reached. The student was eventually attended and was later informed that their ASB advisor was intoxicated.

They added there were minimal check-ins.

The students are looking for answers and asking for the district to address the behavior of those involved.

