Missing man last seen on August 22 after car broke down in Yucca Valley

Published 1:35 PM

The search continues for a man last seen after his car broke down in Yucca Valley on August 22.

Michael Collins, 42, was traveling in the area with his dogs in an orange 2017 Tucson Hyundai.

According to a flyer shared on social media, Collins was last heard from after contacted his mother to inform her his car had broken down.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3 that a family member requested a missing person report be taken on December 10.

Collins is described as five feet, nine inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds.

If you have any information, you are urged to contact the Sheriff's Department at 760-366-4175, reference case number #09242024.

