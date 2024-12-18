Palm Desert hosts traveling 9/11 memorial painting

The City of Palm Desert will host a special event Wednesday at 1PM, featuring the Traveling 9/11 Memorial Painting, a tribute to the lives lost and heroic efforts of Sept. 11, 2001.

The event will include a live demonstration by the painting’s custodian, who will deliver the artwork to Fire Station 33.

Fire Chief Beverlin, city leaders, local first responders, and community members will gather to officially receive the painting, which will remain on display at Fire Station 33 for three months.

The artwork, a symbol of resilience and unity, offers the public a chance to reflect on the legacy of 9/11.