Riverside County home prices dip in November

The California Association of Realtors (CAR) announced on Wednesday that home prices in Riverside County dropped slightly in November compared to the previous month.

While the $628,000 median price of an existing single-family home in November was a 1.1 percent drop from the month before, that price is still 2.9 percent higher than the amount of $610,400 from November 2023.

Four of the five major regions in California increased in median price from a year ago in November. The Central Coast had the biggest climb from a year ago with a jump of 7.9 percent, while Southern California saw a 3.1 percent increase, CAR said.

The median number of days it took to sell a California single-family home was 26 days in November, up from 21 days in November 2023.