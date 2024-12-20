Skip to Content
Bird flu cases impact egg prices this holiday season

At a time when many bake cakes and cookies for winter holidays, U.S. egg prices are rising as an intensifying bird flu outbreak has killed millions of the nation’s laying hens.

Rising cases of bird flu have caused shortages and food insecurities in shoppers.

The average retail price of a dozen eggs has exceeded $3.60 in November, up from $2.50 at the start of the year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but shoppers are seeing higher prices in the valley.

Wholesale egg prices jumped nearly 55% in November.

