Military copter makes fiery emergency landing alongside I-5 near Oceanside

The crew of a military helicopter flying out of Camp Pendleton made a fiery but non-injury emergency landing today alongside Interstate 5 north of Oceanside.

The chopper touched down in an open area west of the freeway and north of Aliso Creek Rest Area on the grounds of the northern San Diego County military base about 4 p.m. and became engulfed in flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All the personnel aboard the aircraft were able to get out safely, CHP public-affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

‼️ Traffic Alert ‼️ A military helicopter has made an emergency landing on Camp Pendleton which is visible from I-5 north of the Aliso Creek Rest Area. Please use caution and expect delays in the area. #TrafficAlert #CHP #CommuteTraffic #accident @CHP_HQ pic.twitter.com/749NrxlVbM — CHP Oceanside Area (@CHP_Oceanside) December 21, 2024

It was not immediately clear what forced the emergency landing, which led to heavier-than-usual traffic along I-5 in the area, apparently due to motorists slowing to look at the burning helicopter.