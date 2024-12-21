Bal’s 20 lead Santa Clara past South Dakota 98-81

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Adama Bal’s 20 points helped Santa Clara defeat South Dakota 98-81 on Saturday night.

Bal also added five rebounds and five assists for the Broncos (8-5). Tyeree Bryan scored 16 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Johnny O’Neil shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Coyotes (9-6) were led in scoring by Kaleb Stewart, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Isaac Bruns added 13 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota. Cameron Fens also put up 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

